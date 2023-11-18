Becky Lynch Enters Officially Announced Women's WarGames Match At WWE Survivor Series

Plenty of business was accomplished on "WWE SmackDown" Friday night, with Damage CTRL officially challenging the team of Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Shotzi to a WarGames match at Survivor Series, nudging the team to add a fourth member. Then, in a surprise to close the show, Becky Lynch accepted an invite to round out the team, setting the stage for a four-on-four inside the caged double ring. It had been reported both earlier on Friday and over the weekend that WWE was considering Lynch for the WarGames match, which she was also involved with last year.

Upon the challenge, purportedly from IYO SKY via translation from Dakota Kai, "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis told Belair, Flair, and Shotzi that they had until the end of the show tonight to find and officially name a fourth member. Belair approached Mia Yim backstage, but following a commercial break, the latter took a beatdown from Damage CTRL, thereby eliminating her from eligibility. Belair would then confide in Zelina Vega, still visibly shaken from the Santos Escobar/lWo happenings earlier in the evening, but she too would be disposed of by Damage CTRL shortly thereafter.

At this point, Belair, Flair, and Shotzi seemed desperate, with Flair now urged to make a call for a possible partner, which she did to no response. Out of time, the trio hit the ring, only to be confronted by Damage CTRL — at which point Lynch emerged from the crowd, officially anointing herself as the fourth member of the team.