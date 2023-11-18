Possible Confirmation On Becky Lynch Plans For WWE Survivor Series

Plans for Becky Lynch at this year's Survivor Series premium live event in Chicago next Saturday have reportedly been confirmed. Fightful Select reported (in a story marked for potential spoilers) that Lynch could be involved in the yet-to-be-announced women's WarGames match at the event. Lynch's potential participation was first reported over the weekend by PWInsider.

Lynch, who is set to take on Xia Li on next week's episode of "WWE Raw," could be added to the match as soon as Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown," according to Fightful. It's been speculated that Bayley, WWE Women's Champion IYO Sky, a freshly returned Kairi Sane, and Asuka, who recently aligned herself with Damage CNTRL, could take on team leader Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Lynch.

The men's WarGames match for the event is official, with "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce making the announcement on a recent episode. The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and JD McDonagh) will take on the team of Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. It also seems likely that the newly-turned Drew McIntyre will be involved. Rhea Ripley is also set to defend her Women's World Championship against Zoey Stark.