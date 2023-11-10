Report: WWE Considering Changes To 2023 Survivor Series WarGames Teams

WWE recently confirmed that the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event will see the return of the chaotic WarGames match. Following this announcement, "WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce began setting up the Men's WarGames teams, pitting The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, & Damian Priest) and JD McDonagh against Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Beyond these eight competitors, a new report suggests that WWE may now be looking to expand both teams a little bit more.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has considered the idea of adding Drew McIntyre to the Men's WarGames match, specifically to the side of The Judgment Day. Following his loss to Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel, McIntyre was relatively quiet on "Raw" this week, with his only appearance coming in the form of a brief segment with backstage interviewer Jackie Redmond. When Redmond approached McIntyre for a comment on his next moves, the Scotman declined to answer. Should McIntyre decide to join forces with The Judgment Day stable for WarGames, it would also warrant WWE bringing on a fifth member to the opposing team as well.

It is worth noting that the official announcement commercial, initially shown at WWE Crown Jewel, advertised ten competitors being locked inside the WarGames structure, which has led many to believe WWE will ultimately opt to elevate the 2023 Men's WarGames match to its traditional five-on-five layout. As of now, though, this year's field is currently positioned as a four-on-four affair.