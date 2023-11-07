Eight Competitors Seemingly Confirmed For Men's WarGames Match At WWE Survivor Series

During the broadcast of WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday, fans learned that for the second consecutive year, the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event would feature WWE's version of the legendary WarGames match. Two days later, on "WWE Raw," fans learned the names of this year's male WarGames participants — or at least some of them.

Following Seth Rollins' successful World Heavyweight Championship defense against Sami Zayn in the main event, both men were attacked by The Judgment Day; predictably, the battle was then joined by Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. All four babyfaces have been feuding on-and-off with The Judgment Day since as far back as WrestleMania, and after this latest brawl, "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce had officially had enough. Entering the ring with a microphone, Pearce declared that the two sides would enter the double cage on November 25 to participate in the men's WarGames match.

While the participants were not officially announced, it seemed clear from the words of both Pearce and Michael Cole on commentary that the match will pit Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day, along with Judgment Day hanger-on JD McDonagh, against Rollins, Zayn, Uso, and Rhodes. That said, a change in that lineup is always possible. It also potentially likely that both teams will add an additional member between now and Survivor Series, as WWE's WarGames matches have involved five performers per team in the past. This possibility leaves the door open for one or more major returns — former WWE Champion Randy Orton is reportedly eyeing November 25 as his return date after more than a year on the shelf with an injury, and despite protests to the contrary, many fans are still expecting CM Punk to return to WWE in his hometown of Chicago.