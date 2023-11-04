WWE Survivor Series To Feature WarGames Matches For Second Consecutive Year

Chicago will be treated to one of the most chaotic matches in pro wrestling later this month, with WWE confirming the return of WarGames for the second-straight year at the Survivor Series premium live event. After being used on the "NXT" brand for many years, the company debuted the double-ring steel cage battle last year, with The Bloodline emerging victorious against Kevin Owens, The Brawling Brutes, and Drew McIntyre in a dramatic main event.

During the Crown Jewel event on Saturday, WWE ran a video package for their next major offering on November 25 and confirmed WarGames would be involved on the card once again, with the same accompanying soundtrack — Black Sabbath's iconic "War Pigs" — included throughout.

While there has been no clear indication of the competitors at this stage, the ongoing storyline between The Judgement Day and a litany of babyfaces including Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso on "WWE Raw" each week, there is reason to believe that the promotion's hottest heel faction will be part of the match.