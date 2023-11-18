Santos Escobar Match Added To WWE Survivor Series After SmackDown Promo Segment

With Rey Mysterio on the shelf thanks to Santos Escobar, someone had to step up to challenge the former leader of Legado del Fantasma on "WWE SmackDown" — and that someone turned out to be Carlito. Coming to the aid of Joaquin Wilde and Cruz del Toro as their former ally gave them a beating, Carlito fended off Escobar who retreated through the crowd, and a singles match between the two was announced for Survivor Series shortly thereafter.

Escobar delivered a ferocious promo, eventually wishing that Mysterio does not recover well from knee surgery, that he develops an infection, loses his leg, and never steps foot inside the ring again. Backstage, Zelina Vega had heard enough, abandoning a conversation with Wilde and del Toro to confront Escobar in the ring. After Vega slapped Escobar and headed toward the back, her remaining lWo running mates came down to check on her, prompting Escobar to chastise his former minions. When the pair dressed down Escobar verbally and turned their back to leave, he blasted them both from behind, catching the attention of Carlito and setting up the match at Survivor Series.

Carlito returned to WWE at Backlash in May, aligning himself with the lWo in their efforts to support Bad Bunny against Damian Priest. Though he competed in the 2021 Royal Rumble and has had multiple multi-man matches since, the bout at Survivor Series will be Carlito's first singles match on a WWE premium live event since losing to Ric Flair at Judgment Day in 2007.