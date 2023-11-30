AEW's Chris Jericho Elaborates On Origin Of Golden Jets Tag Team With Kenny Omega

Chris Jericho recently said that his pairing with Kenny Omega was "a real natural progression" after being rivals since AEW's inception. The team known as The Golden Jets began their alliance by feuding with The Don Callis Family. A few weeks ago at Full Gear, they defeated The Young Bucks to snatch a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championship. On his "Talk is Jericho" podcast, Jericho discussed the origins of his and Omega's tag team.

"Golden Jets were something that Kenny and I discussed years ago when we first started working in New Japan and did the Tokyo Dome show," Jericho explained. "And then AEW starts and we do the other — I think it was All In was the first AEW pay-per-view ever? [AEW Double or Nothing was AEW's first PPV event] Kenny and Jericho are the main event in Vegas. We always had this idea that whenever the time is right, we'll get together and be a tag team. It's perfect."

Jericho previously mentioned that the Golden Jets name was inspired by The Golden Lovers (Kota Ibushi and Omega) and former Winnipeg Jets player Bobby Hull, who was known as the "The Golden Jet" during his illustrious ice hockey career. Two months ago, Jericho filed to trademark "The Golden Jets." That registration occurred the day before "The Ocho" and Omega teamed up for the first time on "AEW Collision" at the end of September and defeated the Gates of Agony.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Talk Is Jericho" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription