AEW Star Chris Jericho Details Inspiration For Golden Jets Tag Team Name

Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega shocked The Young Bucks this past Saturday at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view — not only did they defeat them, but they also earned themselves a title shot against the current AEW Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill. After the match, Nick and Matt Jackson had a total meltdown due to losing their title chance and they wanted their friend, Omega, to stop teaming up with Jericho. While it doesn't look like they will be stopping anytime soon, Jericho revealed during the Full Gear presser, where they got their tag team name — The Golden Jets.

"We just thought it was a real natural progression to form a team after being such great rivals in the beginning of AEW," said Jericho. "I think the first year, we worked quite a few very important matches including the very first pay-per-view main event, the very first Stadium Stampede, so then there is a lot — the Street Fight that we had in Daily's Place, which was amazing — so Kenny [Omega] and I always had this idea. The name, the Golden Jets, obviously is kind of a takeoff on the Golden Lovers, but also the most famous hockey player in Winnipeg history is Bobby Hull, who's 'The Golden Jet,' and Kenny and I are both from Winnipeg obviously, so we just thought that's a great name."

The first time that the former rivals teamed together was on the September 30 episode of "AEW Collision," where they defeated Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona). They have since tagged in five more matches.