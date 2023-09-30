AEW's Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho Set To Team For The First Time Ever

In the lead-up to their trios match against The Don Callis Family at WrestleDream, longtime rivals Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega will team up for the first time ever on tonight's "AEW Collision" against Mogul Embassy's Gates of Agony. AEW boss Tony Khan announced the match via X, citing Kaun and Toa Liona's recent run-ins with The Elite, which intensified last week when Adam Page and The Young Bucks defeated Brian Cage and Gates of Agony for the ROH World Six-Man Titles.

Omega and Jericho, who headlined AEW's inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view in 2019, have been at odds over the past four years as part of Jericho's multiple stables warring against Omega and The Elite — coming to blows in brutal matches such as the first Stadium Stampede, a Falls Count Anywhere Street Fight in May 2020, and several other multi-man bouts. In their most recent encounter, teams led by Omega and Jericho came up short in their attempt to claim the AEW World Trios Titles from House of Black in their hometown of Winnipeg when AEW visited the Canadian city earlier this year.

The longtime rivalry was seemingly put to rest last week when Omega rescued Jericho from a beatdown at the hands of The Don Callis Family, who've been embroiled in a feud with "The Best Bout Machine" for several months. Subsequently, it was announced that Jericho, Omega, and Kota Ibushi will wrestle The Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara, and Will Ospreay this Sunday at the WrestleDream pay-per-view in Seattle, Washington.