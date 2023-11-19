AEW Full Gear 2023: Biggest Winners And Losers

Will Ospreay was rapidly heading for free agency and was clearly one of the most sought-after professional wrestlers hitting the market in the near future. While Ospreay had signaled that he was open to listening to all offers in order to make the best decision for his family, AEW always felt as if it had the inside track. And now it's official — Ospreay is All Elite, coming to the ring at Full Gear to sign his AEW contract after a major signing was promised for tonight.

But this already felt sort of inevitable as it was, so for this to be some big reveal followed in the trend of AEW's announcements being underwhelming. Furthermore, Ospreay was quick to note that, while he was going to be a part of AEW, it wasn't fully going to happen yet. He still has obligations with NJPW — Wrestle Kingdom 18 comes to mind — and until all of those are complete, his full-blown arrival in AEW is on hold.

So, then why the rush? It feels like Ospreay's deal could have been held off until much closer to when he's ready to jump into AEW with both feet. But I guess Tony Khan really wanted that British star to help gear up for the initial All In on-sale for next year's Wembley Stadium show; hence, how we ended up here.