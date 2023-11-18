Backstage News On How AEW Sees Julia Hart Heading Into Full Gear

Julia Hart returned to the ring on the November 8 episode of "AEW Dynamite," and she's set to compete for the TBS Championship at AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view. She was last seen at AEW WrestleDream, where she lost a match against Kris Statlander for the title. According to Fightful Select, AEW has serious plans for Hart, who recently took time off to celebrate her recent marriage to Lee Johnson, whether or not she wins the TBS title at Full Gear.

Fightful reports initial creative plans were altered to account for Hart's recent popularity, but it's not clear how consequential those plans would be. The changes to Hart's creative likely came when she defeated Willow Nightingale and Skye Blue in a top contender's match for the TBS Championship.

Hart is set for an "immediate" push, and the interest and large crowd reaction she got when she returned did not go unnoticed. Since her character has connected well with AEW audiences, Fightful says there will be a continued focus on Hart regardless of the outcome of her match this Saturday.

Full Gear will emanate from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. There are nine matches on the card with six titles up for grabs, including the TBS title match.