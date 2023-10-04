Julia Hart Reportedly Taking Time Off From AEW After Standout WrestleDream Performance

There was plenty to get excited about coming out of AEW WrestleDream this past Sunday, including the continued emergence of Julia Hart. The 21-year-old impressed many leading up to WrestleDream and turned in what many felt was a career-best performance in her first-ever pay-per-view title match, unsuccessfully challenging Kris Statlander for the AEW TBS Championship. Unfortunately for those hoping to see more of the House of Black member coming out of WrestleDream, they may be in for a little bit of a wait.

Fightful Select reports that Hart is scheduled to have time off following the PPV, with no return date firmly set in stone. The good news is that Hart's time off isn't due to injury — she will be on her honeymoon following her wedding to fellow AEW/ROH star, Lee Johnson, who will also be taking time away. Johnson has been competing regularly on Ring of Honor programming over the last month, most notably taking on then-ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli. Hart and Johnson met while training at the Nightmare Factory, began dating in 2021, and announced their engagement in October 2022. An Instagram post by Hart in September that made its way to social media indicated their wedding would take place on October 13.

At this time, it remains unclear if Hart will be a non presence on AEW TV altogether, or if AEW will air vignettes featuring Hart until she returns. Along with stablemate Brody King, Hart had been the only member of House of Black to recently appear on AEW programming, as both Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews have been absent from TV while Black recovered from an injury and Matthews returned to his native Australia with his own fiancée, WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.