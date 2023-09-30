AEW Collision Results 9/30 - Kenny Omega In Action, The Kingdom Vs. Best Friends

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of the September 30 episode of "AEW Collison." This week's episode comes from the Climate Pledge in Arena in Seattle, Washington.

Before they take on the Don Callis Family this Sunday at the WrestleDream pay-per-view, the former enemies turned allies, Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho are teaming up to face Gates of Agony. Another huge tag team is on the card — Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis), Ricky Starks, and Big Bill versus Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, and the AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler).

On last week's "Collision," Jay White defeated Andrade El Idolo, though he had help from his Bullet Club Gold stablemates Juice Robinson and the Gunns. In tonight's episode, Idolo is looking to exact revenge on BCG with his match against Robinson.

The Kingdom (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) are facing Best Friends (Trent and Chuck Taylor), while House of Black's Julia Hart will be in action ahead of her match against TBS Champion Kris Statlander at WrestleDream.