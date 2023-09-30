AEW WrestleDream 2023 Picks: Wrestling Inc. Predicts The Winners

Sunday night in Seattle, AEW will put on the first-ever WrestleDream pay-per-view in celebration of the legendary Antonio Inoki, who died one year ago. While AEW CEO Tony Khan was "hopeful" at one point that the event honoring Inoki — who founded New Japan Pro-Wrestling in 1972 — would include NJPW talent, NJPW's presence on the card has thus far been limited to Zack Sabre Jr., who will take on fellow technical specialist (and Washington State native) Bryan Danielson for the first time since 2009. WrestleDream is also the second straight AEW PPV in which the AEW World Championship will not be defended, something that had previously never happened since the title's inception. But the event still promises to be not only an exciting night of action but a meaningful one, with five titles on the line and numerous storylines set to advance.

Of course, the big question is always "But who is going to win?" and the Wrestling Inc. staff have our own opinions on what is, as of this writing, a 10-match card. Our official picks have been compiled below, along with some explanations from our writers and editors about why we chose the way we did. Make sure you come back after WrestleDream to see how we did, because you can be sure those of us who picked the most correct results will not be shy about bragging about it.