Jade Cargill Calls WWE Star A 'Top 2' Reason For Signing With Promotion

It was announced yesterday that former AEW star Jade Cargill had signed a multi-year contract with WWE. During an interview with ESPN, Cargill was asked if Cody Rhodes' presence in WWE influenced her decision to leave Tony Khan's promotion. Cargill previously worked with Rhodes in AEW.

"Top three reasons and [Cody Rhodes] was top two," Cargill said. "Cody is a phenomenal wrestler. He's a phenomenal father. He's very honest, even when he has to get brutal with it. I respect Cody. I respect him trusting the system. And when I first came in [to AEW], he was one of the few people that sat me down and was honest with me about this entire industry, and I appreciated that. So one thing I'm not gonna do is let him down. I'ma come in here and do the work and show him why I'm a great pick."

Rhodes recently said that he made a chunk of his career about recruiting, being around young talent, and getting up-and-coming individuals ready for whatever may come their way. Cargill told "The Ringer" that "The American Nightmare" played a key role in persuading her to join WWE. He was also instrumental in bringing Cargill to AEW in 2020.

Notably, Cargill's in-ring debut involved Rhodes. On the "AEW Dynamite: The Crossroads" special in March 2021, the longest-reigning AEW TBS Champion in history successfully teamed up with basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal against Rhodes and Red Velvet. According to Cargill, Rhodes was one of the people who checked in on her after that match, while many others "went off their ways."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit ESPN with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.