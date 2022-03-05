In a recent interview with CBS Sports, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill thanked former AEW EVP Cody Rhodes for going to bat for her when she was at her most vulnerable.

According to Cargill, “a lot of people kind of went off their ways” following her AEW debut match against Shaq, and Rhodes would always check on her mental state to make her feel at home.

“It was a blessing [to have Cody Rhodes around],” Cargill said. “After my Shaq match, I feel like a lot of people kind of went off their ways. He was one of the people that checked up on me and my mental and to make sure I was OK and to help me understand the business.

“Understand [that] the business found me. I didn’t find the business. I was just thrown into it and he understood that. There were other people, I’m not casting them out, but he was one of the people that texted me daily about my mental. In this sport, mental is very important. He’d check if I was getting what I needed. If I was getting the training that I needed, if I was able to speak and have the voice that I wanted.”

Cargill elaborated on Rhodes being a voice for AEW talents who couldn’t “speak up” for themselves.

“Cody is one of the people that’s for the people,” Cargill stressed. “For the people that can’t speak up. I’m the type of person that doesn’t complain. I just roll with the punches. I just go with the flow. That’s me and I like taking on challenges. He’s a great person. He’s a great individual.

“He was very much in my corner. He’s a great guy. He’s a phenomenal father. He stepped into new shoes. He’s a phenomenal father. He’s a phenomenal person in general, and he was one of the people that went to bat for me, for a lot of things.”

Jade Cargill will defend her TBS Title against Tay Conti at Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes is expected to return to WWE imminently. According to The Wrestling Observer, WWE’s creative team is “actively working on return plans for Rhodes.”

