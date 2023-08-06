WWE's Cody Rhodes Stresses Importance Of Recruiting, Relationships With Young Talent

During the WWE SummerSlam press conference on Saturday, Cody Rhodes was asked about meeting Bianca Belair for the first time back at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas. Rhodes shed some light on what transpired during his first night back in WWE.

"That moment that happened happened under the WrestleMania stage in Dallas. I feel like I'll forever have this moment with her, because that was the first person on the roster that I had to communicate with," Rhodes said. "Everybody else I would see when I came back through the curtain for the first time, then at the following TVs. That was the first person. And it was a perfect individual to meet, because I think I wanted to bring my standard, and I like to consider myself the very best. I genuinely do, because I think of it in a positive. That's what motivates me."

"But meeting someone who's the best and who has upheld the standard and this is her house, it was important to offer up that respect, not just as a peer, but as a thank you for letting me come here. This locker room didn't have to accept me. I'm shocked they did."