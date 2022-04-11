Just one week after making his WWE return at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes joined SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio to recall that special night in Dallas, Texas.

“The American Nightmare” revealed that there was one particular moment that really stood out to him when he watched his match with Seth “Freakin” Rollins back.

“I don’t often watch my matches back,” Cody said. “I had to watch this one back. I was watching because the productions are so different from WWE to AEW. There are just different productions. I was just so curious about how it all looked, and I did not know that Corey Graves was going to say, ‘undesirable to undeniable’ but that just shows what kind of professional he is and he had a deep connection with Dusty on a very unique level. That was special. That of all things. That was so special that people understood.”

Rhodes also noted that he had the opportunity to reconnect with some of his old colleagues and meet some new faces whilst backstage, but was fully ready for some resentment because of his run with AEW.

“I got the chance after the match – I did want to swing by male talent,” Cody explained. “I want in there and got to see Kofi and I got to see Woods and meet some new people. I never really got to talk with Corbin as often. We got to talk a little bit that evening. I was really – I don’t know if excited is the word, as much as I felt this was my responsibility.

“Now AEW a positive thing that exists in the industry, where now people are getting paid and there are options and stuff like that, but for some who has been a WWE ride or die, a WWE Superstar, there might be those who resent me to a degree over the trash that I spoke. I mean this is – I broke the throne, I poked fun at a lot of things, and that, I’m fully ready for there to be a bit of a cold layer of, maybe not resentment, maybe I won’t be the most popular guy. But that’s not the sense I got. ”

The two-time Intercontinental Champion also stated that he was most excited to meet Bianca Belair, and got the chance to do so following her RAW Women’s Championship over Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38.

“I tell you, the person I was most excited to meet was Bianca Belair,” Rhodes said. “I was most excited to meet her, and I got to meet her when she had just come from tearing the joint down, and I was underneath the stage so I could hear it all. You’re always happy when you can hear a hot crowd and they had set up such a brilliant crowd and put us in a difficult position to follow.

“I thought she was just a total queen when I met her, and to be able to be one of the first people to say congratulations, even though I’m brand new on the team, that was very nice and I’m a big fan having watched her last year what she did with Sasha [Banks]. Big fan.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio with an h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.

