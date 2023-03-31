The Righteous' Vincent And Dutch Return To ROH At Supercard Of Honor

Friday night's Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor Zero Hour pre-show was filled with many surprises, the last coming at the end of the show after Dark Order's Stu Grayson defeated Slim J of the Trustbusters. Following the match, The Righteous' Vincent and Dutch made their shocking returns to ROH dressed in all white and staring down Grayson and Evil Uno, potentially setting up a future feud between the two tag teams.

The Righteous was recently rumored to be a part of a possible Bray Wyatt-led faction, with Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer suggesting that WWE had talked to the team about becoming a part of the "Wyatt 6," though that now seems far from a reality. The last time they worked for the company was in July of last year when they (alongside their partner Bateman) dropped the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles to Dalton Castle and The Boys at Death Before Dishonor. Not only has it been almost a year since the team wrestled in ROH, but it hasn't worked together since August, last joining forces to wrestle for the independent promotion Beyond Wrestling, which booked two other ROH talents in Eddie Kingston and Wheeler Yuta for the same event. Kingston is headlining Friday night's Supercard of Honor PPV against Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship, while Yuta is defending the ROH Pure Championship against Katsuyori Shibata.

As previously stated, the preshow also featured another memorable return, when Nigel McGuiness, one of the greatest ROH superstars of all time, made his own shocking appearance as a part of the broadcast team. It's yet to be confirmed whether or not McGuiness has officially signed with ROH, but he did continue to call the show throughout the pay-per-view broadcast.