Former ROH Stars Dutch & Vincent Reportedly Considered For New WWE Stable

WWE has started creating more factions on the main roster under Triple H than when Vince McMahon was still in charge of creative. A faction for Bray Wyatt, who made his return to WWE at Extreme Rules after being released in July 2021, has been rumored, with it being called the "Wyatt 6." Some members of the WWE roster that have been rumored to be part of the stable are Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Grayson Waller, Joe Gacy, and Bo Dallas, with Dallas, who is the real-life brother of Wyatt, not even working at WWE at the moment.

Those are not the only names that have been discussed as possible members. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that WWE has talked about having former ROH World Six Man Tag Team Champions Vincent and Dutch become part of the faction. Vincent recently wrapped up work with Impact Wrestling, where he was part of the Honor No More faction since January with other former members and champions from ROH. On the October 20, 2022, edition of Impact Wrestling, Honor No More officially broke up, with PCO beating up all former members; along with Vincent, the list of men PCO beat up includes Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Kenny King.

While Vincent has been on Impact Wrestling for nearly a year picking up tag team victories over the likes of Bullet Club and Aces & Eights, Dutch has mainly taken part in wrestling for independent shows. The two men most notably teamed together, alongside Bateman, to defend the ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championships at Death Before Dishonor in July against Dalton Castle and The Boys. Castle and The Boys would walk away with the victory and begin their second reign as ROH World Six Man Tag Team Champions.