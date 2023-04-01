Katsuyori Shibata Wins ROH Pure Championship At Supercard Of Honor

Katsuyori Shibata shocked AEW fans when he first appeared in Tony Khan's company on the November 2 episode of "Dynamite," announcing his third official match since suffering a severe head injury that almost cost him his career in 2017. Fast forward five matches later and Shibata has captured Ring of Honor gold, in his first match with the company since said year.

During Friday night's ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view, Shibata defeated ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta to capture the title in the show's semi-main event, beginning his first title reign since 2017. Following the match, Shibata tried to shake Yuta's hand, but the Blackpool Combat Club member declined the Code of Honor after their match.

Yuta first won the Pure Championship at ROH Final Battle 2022 in December, defeating former champion Daniel Garcia, who also lost his match on Friday night's show to Hiroshi Tanahashi. Yuta defended the Pure Title just four times prior to the title change. The title victory likely signals that Shibata will be a regular in ROH going forward. During the post-show media scrum, ROH owner Tony Khan called Shibata a "perfect fit." Shibata himself mentioned that his title victory brings him a step closer to a match against AEW star Bryan Danielson. Shibata last wrestled in AEW in November, when he lost to Orange Cassidy on an episode of "Rampage."

Friday night's show also saw the crowning of new ROH World Tag Team Champions in the Reach for the Sky ladder match, with the Lucha Brothers winning the belts in honor of the late Jay Briscoe.