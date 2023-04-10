Dax Harwood Seemingly Teases FTR Rematch With New IWGP Tag Champs Aussie Open

New Tag Team Champions have been crowned all across the wrestling world in recent weeks, with the most recent change coming at Sakura Genesis when Aussie Open defeated Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI – known together as Bishamon — to become the first-ever Austrailian-born IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions. This marked the United Empire's top heavyweight duo's third challenge for the titles and their very first title opportunity in Japan.

Soon after their triumphant victory over Bishamon, one-half of former IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, FTR's Dax Harwood, acknowledged the new champions in a tweet that saw both tag teams holding their respective sets of belts. Similarly to Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher, FTR also recently won tag team gold, defeating Colton and Austin Gunn to win the AEW Tag Team Championships for the second time on the April 5 episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Long Island, New York.

The subtle challenge laid out by Harwood would not be the first time the two teams have met. Aussie Open and FTR competed in one of the most critically acclaimed tag team matches of 2022 when they battled for the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships, then held by Harwood and Wheeler. The match, which took place last October at NJPW Royal Quest II in the U.K., was ultimately won by FTR. The AEW stars went on to lose the titles to Bishamon just three months later at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. Furthermore, Aussie Open has been regularly active in both Ring of Honor and AEW in recent months, meaning a clash between the two teams could be on the horizon as the highly anticipated AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 event rapidly approaches.