Photos: AEW's Britt Baker Praises Adam Cole's Toughness After 'Freak Accident' Injury

Last night's "AEW Dynamite" provided a sobering moment for wrestling fans. Adam Cole revealed that he had suffered a broken ankle at "Dynamite: Grand Slam" the week prior and would require surgery. And his girlfriend — former AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. — is sharing just how tough Cole is in gutting out the injury to still make the show work.

Baker posted on X (formerly Twitter) the extent of Cole's ankle break, putting over his toughness in continuing to hobble around on-air as to not disrupt his moments in MJF's "Grand Slam" title defense. Additionally, he still made it to television this week, sporting a cast, in order to set up the next steps for what's to come with him on the shelf for the foreseeable future.

This guy broke his ankle in 3 places on a freak accident. He still hobbled around on live tv because as we like to say "the show must go on". @AdamColePro gives his entire heart and soul to pro wrestling. He's one tough cookie and this is just a small bump in the road. He'll be... pic.twitter.com/Aya1JWTTvF — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) September 28, 2023

Cole's broken ankle is the latest setback he's had to face over the last year. He nearly saw his career come to an end after dealing with post concussion syndrome for a number of months that kept him away from the ring. Cole would return to AEW programming in January to announce he was finally medically cleared and returned to in-ring competition in March.

Despite Cole's injury, he and his Better Than You Bay Bay partner — and AEW World Champion — MJF will not be relinquishing their ROH World Tag Team Championship just yet. Instead, MJF will defend the tag titles on his own this Sunday at AEW WrestleDream, where he will take on Dutch and Vincent of The Righteous in a handicap match.