Bryan Danielson Reportedly To Soon Take On A Part-Time AEW Schedule

On "AEW Collision" this week, Bryan Danielson revealed that he is planning to finish his wrestling career when his six-year-old daughter turns seven. That comment had the wrestling world up in arms about the idea of the "American Dragon" retiring next year, but that might not technically be the case.

While Danielson is indeed planning on stepping away from full-time wrestling at some stage in the next year, he might not be completely finished. Sports Illustrated revealed that "multiple people close to the situation" have claimed that Danielson might end up remaining "a special attraction for AEW." This would potentially see Danielson competing on a part-time basis or a few times a year, likely on major events to help draw attention to the company.

Danielson has worked a reduced schedule throughout his time in AEW, not competing on a weekly basis. Ever since becoming a father, he has made it clear that role is the priority for him over professional wrestling, which is why he has always been open about slowing down inside the ring to focus on his children.

It is also unknown what the future holds for him regarding his creative input with the company. Tony Khan has been working closely with Danielson, who has recently taken on a larger role backstage, with Khan himself viewing Danielson so highly that he has claimed if anything was to happen to him, he has advised that Danielson should take charge of creative for the company.

However, for now, fans should enjoy Danielson's in-ring involvement while it lasts, as it is unclear when things will come to an end for him. The "American Dragon" is expected to be a big part of "Collision" moving forward, and he will be facing Zack Sabre Jr. at AEW's WrestleDream next month.