Eric Bischoff Is Excited For The Possibility Of AEW Collision Run By Bryan Danielson

While Bryan Danielson is still weighing his options as it pertains to the extent of his role on the AEW creative team, former WCW President Eric Bischoff believes the company would greatly benefit from having Danielson play a larger role in the creative department, specifically for the "AEW Collision" show. Speaking on "Strictly Business," Bischoff explained why a Danielson-led "Collision" program excites him.

"I don't know where I heard this, but if there's any possibility that Bryan Danielson is going to get an opportunity to run 'Collision' or at least have a serious voice on the creative side of that show, I think it has a lot of potential just because it's a different creative perspective," Bischoff said. "Bryan Danielson, clearly, via his experience in WWE, understands television. He has learned it under some of the best that have ever done it. So why would you not tap into that?"

Outside of Danielson, Bischoff pointed out that there are other figures with similar television experience, such as Chris Jericho, who could also aid in the revitalization of the "Collision" product. "At 345,000 viewers, Tony [Khan], you've got nothing to lose. Those are YouTube numbers. Give it a shot. It might work, and if nothing else, it will be vastly different than the 'Dynamite' show. That excites me. I hope that happens for Tony's sake, for the talent's sake, the company's sake. It needs a breath of fresh air in a different creative approach," Bischoff said.

As Bischoff alluded to, the September 2 episode of "Collision" saw a massive drop in viewership — 38% to be exact — in comparison to the week before. Though part of that decline may be attributed to CM Punk's AEW departure, Bischoff is confident that a revamped creative team could help "Collision" reclaim, and possibly even exceed, the numbers it was doing prior.

