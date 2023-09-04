Bryan Danielson On Working AEW Collision Regularly, Taking On Larger Role Backstage

Prior to his injury in June, which took him off the road, reports emerged that Bryan Danielson had begun playing a large role on the creative end of "AEW Collision." Following yesterday's AEW All Out pay-per-view, which saw Danielson return from injury in an excellent match against Ricky Starks, the AEW star appeared at the media scrum and discussed the difficulty of balancing family life with his desire to stay involved behind the scenes.

"It's hard, because I love [the creative] aspect of it so much, but I also love being with my family, and going to shows takes you away from your family," Danielson said. The AEW star then shared that his wife, former WWE star Brie Garcia, watched tonight's show with their children. While their three-year-old son loved it, Danielson noted that it did disturb his six-year-old daughter to a degree.

"She says to me things like this: 'Daddy, you're gonna be done wrestling when I turn 7, right? You're gonna be home every day when I turn 7,'" Danielson continued. "And that's really hard to turn down, right?"

While Danielson once counted professional wrestling as "one of the most important things in his life," he is now a married man with two young children. The former world champion said he is still very passionate about wrestling, but it's clear Danielson will always prioritize his family, and playing a major role in AEW creative could jeopardize that.