Backstage Update On Bryan Danielson's Involvement In AEW Creative, In-Ring Future

Earlier this month, "Wrestling Observer Radio" shared that Bryan Danielson's creative influence within AEW was a strong one. The latest report from Fightful Select regarding "The American Dragon" confirms as much, but they've revealed even more details. And in terms of Danielson's in-ring future, plenty has been altered following the fractured arm he suffered during his match against Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door. Fightful notes that lately, Danielson has been spending his time in creative helping out the first few weeks of "AEW Collision," and in that time has been praised for his efforts. His presence backstage, particularly when speaking to talent about the company's expectations for them, has been seen as very valuable.

Unfortunately, the fact that he's suffered a broken arm, one that we now know is worse than initially thought, has temporarily halted his own personal creative direction. Following Forbidden Door, original plans had Danielson wrestling on television more often. Additionally, he was set to take part in the Blood and Guts match set for July 19 after Jon Moxley laid down the challenge between Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite on "AEW Dynamite."

Originally, AEW and Danielson were looking at a timeline of 6-8 weeks until his potential return, which would have put them right up against the window to be ready for All In on August 27. However, with the news that the fracture is worse than previously thought, it's difficult to see him being ready for AEW's massive event at Wembley Stadium this summer.