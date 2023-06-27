Brie Garcia Shares Bryan Danielson X-Ray, Says Injury Is 'Worse Than We Thought'

While AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door was largely seen as a successful endeavor for both companies Sunday night, there was some bad news at the end of the show, when Bryan Danielson revealed he had suffered a broken arm during his match with Kazuchika Okada. And while Danielson initially said the injury would only keep him out six to eight weeks, his wife, Brie Garcia, is now suggesting he may be out a bit longer.

On her Instagram story Tuesday afternoon, Garcia posted an x-ray of Danielson's arm, showing a pretty significant break in the middle.

"Not sure whether to be proud or to chastise him for wrestling 10 more minutes with this break!" Garcia said. "Definitely worse than we thought!"

Garcia's post would seem to suggest that the original timeline given by Danielson for his recovery will likely take longer than six to eight weeks, calling his status into question regarding some of AEW's biggest shows of the summer, including AEW All In at Wembley Stadium this August and All Out in Chicago in early September. As of this writing, however, no firm recovery timetable has been given for the AEW star.