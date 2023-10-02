Kris Statlander Successfully Defends TBS Title Against Julia Hart At AEW WrestleDream

Kris Statlander has continued her reign as TBS Champion, defeating rising star Julia Hart in an entertaining bout at AEW WrestleDream on Sunday night.

Hart entered first in trademark eerie fashion, accompanied by Brody King, before the champion made her way down to the ring to a strong ovation in Seattle. Statlander gained the early ascendancy in the bout, using her size and power advantage, before the presence of King at ringside allowed Hart to take control and earn a couple of near-falls. The 21 year old would continue to attack the ribs of Statlander, locking in an abdominal stretch, before the champ hit back with a picture-perfect powerslam.

Down the home stretch, Statlander would hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a two-count, before wisely dodging the mist attempt from Hart moments later. The larger competitor went up to the top-rope but the move backfired momentarily, with Hart tossing her off and nailing a moonsault. However, Statlander managed to get her leg on the rope to prevent a shock loss. The mid-section injury continued to come into play and impact Statlander, who reversed a submission hold and hit two piledrivers for a three-count.

Statlander has remained undefeated since her return at AEW Double or Nothing in May, including two-straight victories over the previously-undefeated Jade Cargill.