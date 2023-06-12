Why Julia Hart Says She Needed 'More' In AEW

Julia Hart has arguably had one of the most drastic character changes in AEW to date, having gone from a cheerleader to becoming a member of one of the most notable groups in the company, House of Black. Not only was this a widely welcome change for fans, but one for her as well, which she discussed during a recent conversation with Taylor Wilde on "Wilde On".

"So, it all started when Malakai [Black] misted me in the face, and there were two routes," Hart said. "Either it wasn't going to go anywhere or it was going to go somewhere, and I made sure it was going to go somewhere."

Hart became a member of the group at last year's Double or Nothing event after aiding Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King in their match against Death Triangle. Prior to turning to the dark side, Hart was aligned with the Varsity Blonds.

"It was a cute little moment," Hart said while discussing her initial character. "It was a good starter, but I knew I always wanted to embrace something else and be something else that wasn't just 'cheer' because I was so over it. Malakai is just a brain of knowledge I could've used in that moment too. I was like, 'I need more.' This is definitely more."

She first appeared in the company two years ago on the May 11, 2021 episode of the now-defunct "AEW Dark," where she came up short against KiLynn King. Hart last competed in an AEW ring on the May 10 episode of "AEW Dynamite," defeating Jericho Appreciation Society's Anna Jay in a No Holds Barred match.

