WWE's Kevin Owens Explains Why Sami Zayn Is The Best He's Ever Been In The Ring With

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's friendship goes back a very long way. The pair had worked together for years on the independent scene before making their ways to WWE. Earlier this year, they managed to capture the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39. During an interview with James Williams, Owens was asked what it was like to work with Zayn again recently.

"Sami brings out the best of me as an opponent and as a partner," Owens said. "It sounds exaggerated to say this, especially when people will call themselves that, and it makes me roll my eyes a lot — whether people call themselves 'great' or 'good,' or even when people say, 'I'm good at this,' 'I'm great at that.' 'I'm the best in the world.'"

"Okay, Sami Zayn is probably the best I've ever been in the ring with, and I don't think I'm the only one who would say that. As far as the athletic side goes, he can do it all," he added. "From a performance standpoint, from the intensity, the passion he brings, and the connection he has with the audience, very few people have it all like he does."

Owens went on to say that he got to learn a lot from watching Zayn's matches and working with him in the ring. The first time Owens and Zayn crossed paths was back in 2003. The pair would go on to become rivals and tag team partners in Ring of Honor before Owens reignited their feud in "NXT" following Zayn winning the title there. On WWE's main roster, they have been both friends and foes before reuniting at the start of the year.

