Freddie Prinze Jr. Compares Randy Orton's WWE Return To Award-Winning Fantasy Movie

While so much of the attention has been paid to CM Punk's return to WWE this week, another former WWE Champion also came back onto the scene as well: Randy Orton. On the latest episode of "Wrestling With Freddie," Freddie Prinze Jr. was thrilled to see Orton back in action for this year's WarGames.

"He like Benjamin Button'd himself," Prinze exclaimed, invoking David Fincher's 2008 film "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button." "He legit looked 10 years younger than he did when he got hurt and he looked phenomenal." The story beat between Randy Orton and Jey Uso, which saw Uso save the wary Orton from an attack and earning Orton's conditional respect for now, impressed Prinze. He was also tickled by the number of finishing moves it took to dispatch Drew McIntyre from the WarGames match.

Orton and company went on to win the match, but the next night, Orton's return promo was interrupted by The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley, making it clear that "The Viper" is not done with the dark faction quite yet. Orton made it quite clear that he is looking for retribution against every member of The Bloodline with Jey Uso getting a pass — for now. Orton made it clear on "Raw" that he has no ill will towards Uso, as long as there's no interference in his plans for revenge against Jey's family.

Orton took time away from WWE in May of 2022, needing back surgery to fix an injury that was so severe that until recently it was thought to possibly be career-ending. Orton's return was announced on the "Raw" before Survivor Series with his former Legacy stablemate Cody Rhodes being the one to bring Orton into the WarGames match.