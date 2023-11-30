Bully Ray Speculates On Convo Between Triple H & CM Punk Resulting In WWE Return

For all of the major headlines that 2023 provided, fans and pundits alike will continue chattering about CM Punk's return to WWE in the weeks and months ahead. That conversation continued on a recent episode of "Busted Open," where co-host Bully Ray speculated on the conversation between Punk and Triple H that sealed the deal for the return.

"I think Punk and Hunter had their talk, and they had a brutally honest, very to-the-point conversation," Ray said. "'Hey, man, this is what we need you to do, and this is what we're going to do.' These guys have matured, at least I'd like to believe. I think Punk has matured, I think Hunter has matured. Hunter is out to prove as much of a point as CM Punk. CM Punk is gonna show AEW that they were wrong, and Hunter is going to show the world that he is going to do as great of a job as Vince McMahon did."

"Let's not forget what Vince did to Hunter's NXT," Ray added. "So Hunter's out to prove a point also. Listen, we're all motivated by something. Hunter, I believe, is now more motivated. Hunter was an extremely motivated pro wrestler, wanted to be at the top, wanted to be world champion, had guys at the top like Austin and Rocky to contend with and he got to the top. Now this is his chance to be one of the greatest bookers out there. Look at what he's doing so far."

Ray then pointed to Triple H mending fences with the likes of Bruno Sammartino and The Ultimate Warrior in the past prior to bringing Punk back. As a result, he thinks "The Game" could be gearing up to put on one of the greatest WrestleManias of all time in 2024.

