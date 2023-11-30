Why UFC CEO Dana White Doesn't Think CM Punk Will Cause Problems For Post-Merger WWE

CM Punk's surprise return to WWE has dominated the conversation across wrestling since it transpired at the end of Survivor Series. The 45-year-old ring veteran is regarded as one of the most polarizing and controversial stars in the wrestling business, supported by his initial exit from WWE nearly a decade ago and his recent rollercoaster ride in AEW that ultimately ended with his termination.

During his time away from wrestling, Punk tried his hand at a number of different things. But perhaps his most notable attempt was his foray into the UFC, where he lost both of his fights inside the Octagon. Despite his shortcomings in MMA, UFC President Dana White has had nothing but nice things to say about Punk and told Sports Illustrated of his excitement to see him back working for WWE.

"I texted him that night after he walked out in Chicago ... It was amazing. I texted and congratulated him, it was incredible," he said. "I've had nothing but a great relationship with him since the day we met. He's a super nice guy. He's one of the easiest people I've ever dealt with. Everybody that he trained with [in MMA] and everybody around him in his camp respected him ... that spoke volumes."

"Do I give my blessing? 100%. I love the guy," White added.

With the two combat sports juggernauts now intertwined from a business perspective under the TKO Group banner, White's comments are another much-needed positive endorsement for Punk. There are still a number of doubters both inside and out of the WWE locker room waiting for things to eventually sour in his latest wrestling relationship.

