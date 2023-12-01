Independent Star LuFisto Announces New All-Women's Wrestling Promotion

Hot on the heels of Sukeban premiering a Japanese women's promotion in the United States, another all-women's wrestling company is in the works. Announced earlier today by indie legend LuFisto on X (formerly Twitter), the Women's Wrestling Syndicate — "built by women, for women" — is in the process of getting all its ducks in a row to launch its first event.

A veteran of various women's promotions, most notably SHIMMER, LuFisto shared that her new project would enable her to execute her own vision for what such a company should be like. Claiming that every element of the WWS will be handled by women, from the wrestlers to the staff and everyone else in between, LuFisto also stated that there was no room for egos or cliques in what she is hoping to accomplish. Her main goal is to leave the wrestling industry better off than she found it, and she thinks this will go a long way in contributing to the overall landscape that exists for those passionate about women's wrestling.

My new project, the Women's Wrestling Syndicate! pic.twitter.com/WBAZd8FOOg — LuFisto (@LuFisto) November 30, 2023

While details may be vague now, LuFisto certainly seems motivated to get things off the ground sooner rather than later. And, as Sukeban proved, these promotions can come together rather quickly with the right people behind them. Given her history and her experience in a variety of promotions, it might be safe to say that, if anyone has the knowledge to pull something like this off, LuFisto might be the one.