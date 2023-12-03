Konnan Critiques Brian Pillman Jr's Character In AEW

Brian Pillman Jr., who now performs as Lexis King on "WWE NXT," worked for AEW prior to joining the Stamford, Connecticut-based promotion. During his run with Tony Khan's company, Pillman was one-half of the Varsity Blonds tag team with Griff Garrison. Former wrestler Konnan commented on Pillman Jr.'s time in AEW on he and Disco Inferno's "K100" podcast.

"He is a bright guy," Konnan said. "They made him out to be the biggest dumbf**k on AEW ... And you're being insulted in your hometown and made to look like a cuck. Remember when he stood in front of him [MJF] and he dared him to do something and he didn't? ... How is this in any way helping this guy?" The moment Konnan refers to was on the September 8, 2021, "AEW Dynamite" in Pillman's hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio. That night, MJF targeted Pillman's family during an in-ring segment. After Pillman appeared, "The Salt of the Earth" talked trash about Pillman's mother. It ultimately led to a brawl between the two.

Pillman first appeared for AEW in the Casino Battle Royale that took place on the Buy In prior to the inaugural Double or Nothing in 2019. After over a year away from the promotion, Pillman returned and began to appear regularly. He formed his tag team with Garrison in July 2020. Pillman's final match for AEW occurred at a non-televised event in May. After a tryout at the WWE Performance Center in July, Pillman inked a deal with WWE and eventually debuted the heel King gimmick. Pillman criticized his late father, Brian Pillman Sr., in vignettes leading up to his first WWE appearance. He defeated Brooks Jensen on this past Tuesday's episode of "NXT."

