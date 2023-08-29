Brian Pillman Jr. Enters WWE Developmental System, Joins NXT

Brian Pillman Jr. was expected to debut on "WWE NXT" earlier this month, but the former AEW star has yet to make his long-awaited first televised appearance. According to PWInsider, the second-generation star officially begins his WWE tenure this week, as he's officially wrapped up all of his independent dates.

The report also states that it might be a while until Pillman makes his debut on "WWE NXT." The current plan is to get him integrated into the WWE Performance System and give him time to get used to it. As of this writing, it's unknown what the promotion's current plans for Pillman are in regard to a future debut and creative direction.

Pillman's AEW contract expired in July and he reportedly attended a WWE tryout shortly after. The second-generation star found television time hard to come by in Tony Khan's promotion, with his last on-screen bout taking place against Swerve Strickland on an episode of "AEW Rampage" back in February. He also competed at an AEW "House Rules" event back in May, which was his last-ever match for the company. WWE was reportedly very interested in acquiring his services as soon as he became a free agent.

Prior to joining WWE, Pillman had been competing on the independent scene. His last match occurred on August 5, which saw him face Kenny Morton for the NWA Junior Heavyweight Title at a T-Mart Promotions show. After the match, Morton showered his opponent with plaudits while noting that he was moving on to bigger things.