Brian Pillman Jr. Will Reportedly Be On WWE NXT This Week

Since his departure from AEW earlier this summer, speculation has suggested that Brian Pillman Jr. could see himself getting a shot in WWE, with some reports even noting that the second-generation star had signed with the promotion. While Pillman himself has only hinted that big things could be on the horizon for him, it seems likely that there is some truth to the rumor that Pillman and WWE could soon be joined together.

PWInsider reports that Pillman is expected to be at this week's "WWE NXT" tapings on Tuesday, though it is not currently known whether he would be appearing on TV or wrestling a match. Furthermore, while it has yet to be confirmed, it's believed that Pillman has signed a contract with WWE, and will be working with the promotion going forward. It was previously reported that Pillman attended the Performance Center last month for a tryout.

Pillman Jr. last wrestled for AEW on May 13, as part of the promotion's House Rules Tour. He has continued to wrestle on the independent scene, last wrestling NSW in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky on July 16.

Meanwhile, Pillman isn't the only free agent who's reportedly on the verge of becoming part of the WWE family. Earlier today, it was reported that Nick Aldis will be backstage for tonight's "WWE Raw."