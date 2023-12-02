Tony Khan Hints That Bryan Danielson's Last Match Could Happen At Major 2024 AEW PPV

Bryan Danielson has declared his next year in AEW will be the last of his over two decades of full-time wrestling. He is widely regarded as one of the world's best grapplers, and has served a pivotal role on the roster since his 2021 debut. But Tony Khan himself teased the All In event in August 2024 as one of, if not the last time fans can see the "American Dragon in an AEW ring. "Bryan and I made an agreement three years to the week before AEW All In 2024," Khan told the Athletic, "The agreement was Bryan would wrestle [full-time] for three years."

Khan admitted that he has spent the years since then "clawing" for Danielson to stay, but he will continue with AEW "in spirit" and make sporadic appearances for the promotion even after his full-time retirement. Khan closed by definitively saying Danielson's full-time run will end in 2024. Danielson took to the X social media platform yesterday to promote All In, writing that it may be the last chance he has to wrestle in the UK altogether.

This might be my last chance to wrestle in the UK, and I can't wait for All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) to return to @wembleystadium in 2024 over the Bank Holiday on Sunday 25th August, #AEWAllIn London. Tickets are on sale now from £30!

🎟 https://t.co/qUisVC09jG pic.twitter.com/iUN2STdk2M — Bryan Danielson (@bryandanielson) December 1, 2023

With All In still many months away, Danielson has a clash with Eddie Kingston on tonight's "AEW Collision," as he embarks on his journey in the Continental Classic round-robin tournament. Danielson stood with Khan as the tournament was announced, being the first wrestler confirmed and seeded in the Blue League. Kingston entered the tournament as the ROH World and NJPW Strong Openweight Champion, putting the belts on the line in the tournament, to establish a Triple-Crown grand prize in the NJPW, ROH, and AEW Continental Championship titles for the winner. The "American Dragon" has emerged recently as the betting favorite to win the tournament.