Kevin Sullivan Applauds WWE For Keeping CM Punk Return A Secret

When AEW first announced "AEW Rampage: The First Dance" in Chicago, it was almost a foregone conclusion that CM Punk was going to show up, and so he did. While a similar buzz preceded WWE Survivor Series 2023, also held in the Windy City, there was a lot more uncertainty surrounding a WWE-Punk reunion, especially due to their acrimonious 2014 breakup, and previous reports of WWE not wanting to sign Punk. As such, fans and wrestling analysts alike believe Punk's WWE return delivered more shock value, an assessment Kevin Sullivan agrees with.

On "Tuesday with The Taskmaster," the former WCW head booker praised Triple H and WWE officials for keeping the news of Punk's return under wraps. "You can never say never in the wrestling business," Sullivan said. "They did a magnificent job of keeping this quiet." While citing reports of Punk being ordered to leave by Vince McMahon at a taping of "WWE Raw" in Chicago last April, Sullivan praised Triple H for mending fences with "The Second City Savior" and making the improbable happen. "He met with them, they asked him to leave the building, and there was no way he was going to be a part of it, and boy, what a place to do it! And what a way to end the show!"

Sullivan compared Punk's WWE return to The Bloodline storyline, noting how the Roman Reigns-led stable began to feel stale before the infusion of Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa. Sullivan credits WWE for similarly creating an appetite for Punk's comeback. "I started to hear some negative things about The Bloodline ... 'Have they lost it?' 'Have they gone too far?' They knew how to take it right back away, picked up the fumble, and ran 99 and a half yards all the way."

