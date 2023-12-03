Shawn Michaels Shares Honest Reaction To CM Punk's WWE Return

WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels previously stated in October that he would welcome CM Punk back into WWE because he understood him. Those comments were made not too long after Punk's high-profile exit from AEW and prior to his surprise return at WWE Survivor Series.

Now that Punk is officially back under WWE contract, "Cheat Heat" host Peter Rosenberg asked Michaels directly what his thoughts were when "Cult of Personality" hit on November 25.

"Like everybody else, happy, thrilled, 'Holy cow,'" Michaels said. "I got asked a couple months ago, 'If you had a chance to use him, would you?' I was like, 'Yeah, who wouldn't?' I understand business. I wasn't always the most popular guy with people, but I was really good at my job. I feel like that's one of the reasons I've had one here in the WWE for almost 40 years. I'm dependable and I'm good at my job. If you are that, there is always an opportunity here if you want one."

Michaels added, "I'm happy for him, I'm happy for the company. I'm happy for the WWE fanbase, the WWE Universe. Stories like this are always fantastic, even if they're controversial, that's part of what makes them fantastic. There are times I don't always know what's going on. Truth be told, I don't think sometimes they know what's going on. Unpredictability is just that, unpredictable. That's what makes this job so fantastic and so unique, unlike anything else. That's why we've continued to thrive for 40-plus years as well."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Cheap Heat" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.