Mickie James Predicts Fracture In WWE's Damage CTRL Stable

The last month has been a rough one for Bayley as she seems to now be on the outs of Damage CTRL – the very stable she brought into WWE. The questions surrounding Bayley's status in Damage CTRL first arose when Kairi Sane made an unexpected return to the company at Crown Jewel to help IYO SKY retain the WWE Women's Championship. Upon Sane's arrival, it became evident that this wasn't just a surprise to the WWE Universe, but to Bayley as well. In the weeks following, Sane, SKY, Dakota Kai, and the newly recruited Asuka began to distance themselves from Bayley, with SKY even telling "The Role Model" to stay backstage on "WWE SmackDown" while the rest of them accompanied Sane to her match against Bianca Belair.

On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James laid out her thoughts on the storyline, and its potential next moves. "I am interested to see how it's going to turn out. Is there going to be tension within Damage CTRL? I feel like Bayley's been kind of ostracized a little bit, here and there," James said. "Maybe she doesn't see it, but I kind of see it ... I feel like Kairi, IYO, and Asuka are going to totally turn their backs on Bayley. What I'm interested to see is what Dakota is going to do and where she's going to lie within all of that. That's my opinion. Watch your back, Bayley."

Despite SKY's order to stay backstage on "SmackDown" last week, Bayley later emerged at ringside, attempting to deter Belair from gaining the upper hand on Sane. Unfortunately, Bayley's efforts backfired. As Sane ascended to the top rope to deliver her Insane Elbow, she received an elbow to the face from Belair instead. Belair quickly capitalized, subsequently planting Sane with a KOD for the win.

If you use quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.