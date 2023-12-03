How Daniel Cormier Thinks Randy Orton Would Feel About CM Punk's WWE Return

Randy Orton returned to action for the first time in over a year at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. However, CM Punk's unexpected comeback arguably overshadowed the veteran's return, and Daniel Cormier thinks Orton has just cause to be upset.

While speaking on "The MMA Hour," Cormier explained that he enjoyed Punk's return to WWE. However, he also feels that Orton has just cause to be upset about the situation.

"The thing about wrestling today is, if you're on the internet at all, everyone is guessing. It was in Chicago, so you thought if there was a time, maybe. I liked it, but if you're Randy Orton, you're p***ed off, right? Randy Orton comes out, muscles popping. Big chest, big shoulders, big muscles, and then 'Look in my eyes. Oh, Randy Orton is back; let's put him back in a tag team with Matt Riddle because now we're all talking about CM Punk."

Of course, Punk's return was a historic moment in WWE. The Chicago native parted ways with the company in 2014, leading to a legal battle. Punk was no stranger to voicing his frustrations in public forums, suggesting that he and WWE were on irreparable terms. Furthermore, Punk was fired by AEW following a reported backstage altercation at All Out 2023, and some pundits believed that he was too persona non grata in WWE.

Meanwhile, Orton finds himself embroiled in a feud with Judgment Day. He defeated Dominik Mysterio on the latest episode of "WWE Raw," and he likely has unfinished business with the heel faction.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The MMA Hour" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.