The NWA Adds Another Promotion To Its List Of Territories

The National Wrestling Alliance has added a new promotion to its territories — Joe Cazana Promotions. The promotion announced its new working relationship on the social media site, X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Did you see the big announcement? JCP is now officially a territory of the National Wrestling Alliance! Now along with @ExoProWrestling, they'll be a part of growing the Alliance and developing the next generation of professional wrestlers! @CazanaJoe @Billy," wrote NWA.

The owner of the promotion and its namesake, Joe Cazana, who wrestled in the NWA and WCW in the late '80s and early '90s, also reacted to the news on X.

"I'm so very humbled and appreciative of @Billy and all the super talent that made last night possible. Special thanks to @drtomprichard @TheRealTMurdoch @MissaKate23 @JoeGalliNews @nwa and there in spirit @KyleDavisATL now it's time to get to work. NWA/JCP Southeast," wrote Cazana.

JCP was created in 2017 in the Tennessee area. The promotion and the NWA held a joint event this past Saturday, "How Coalfield Stole Christmas" in Coalfield, Tennessee. Scheduled to appear at the event were several NWA stars including the current NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Colby Corino, former two-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch, NWA World Women's Champion Kenzie Page, the former NWA United States Tag Team Champions Country Gentleman (A.J. Cazana and Anthony Andrews), and NWA World Television Champion Mims. It was at this event that the NWA first announced that JCP was going to be part of one of the company's territories.

The NWA's next big live event is PARANOIA, which will be on January 13, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.