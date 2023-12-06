Jim Ross Discusses The 'Unique Journey' Of AEW's Christian Cage

It's been a long road for Christian Cage since his professional wrestling career began in 1995. He has enjoyed two runs with WWE, as well as a successful stint with TNA between 2005 and 2008. At present, "Captain Charisma" is the reigning AEW TNT Champion while in the midst of a feud with Adam Copeland, his longtime friend and former tag team partner. On a recent episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster, Jim Ross recently talked about Cage's wrestling journey.

"He's had a very unique journey with some interruptions," Ross said. "He was the underachiever. He was, 'Oh yeah, that's Edge's partner.' You know what I mean? He had a hard time building his own identity. I think probably going to TNA helped him as much as anything because he got the chance to be in the spotlight and work in main event slots on television to see how he would deliver, and he delivered well."

Ross described Cage as "a hell of a worker," but his favorite aspect about the former WWE Intercontinental Champion is his verbal skills. Cage, who briefly retired from the ring between 2014 and 2019 due to injury, has been able to utilize his ability on the microphone to become one of the top bad guys in AEW — with henchmen Killswitch (formerly Luchasaurus) and Nick Wayne by his side. Although many feel that Cage is delivering some of his finest work right, Ross thinks that fans are still "way away from seeing the best" of Cage.