WWE's Bruce Prichard On The Difference Between Getting A Pop And Being Over With Fans

For as long as pro wrestling has been in existence, crowd engagement has been a key element of the industry. However, it's safe to say there are different kinds of that engagement, and many believe the most powerful is the connection an audience gets with a popular character. Speaking on a recent episode of "Something to Wrestle With," WWE producer Bruce Prichard discussed the differences between a short-term "pop" and long-term investment.

"You have these younger kids that they realize, 'Well, when I take a bump, the crowd pops, so I get a reaction. That's a good thing! And if I take more bumps, I'll get more of a reaction,'" Prichard said. "And they mistake that sometimes for getting over. As the business evolves, you've got to change with it, and sometimes you've got to do more things, but there [are] ways to do it safely. There [are ways] to do more by doing less."

While Prichard admitted that it can sound like some older wrestlers are just unable to move on from the past, many veterans are making very valid points about the effect high-risk wrestling moves can have on the body.