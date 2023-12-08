Thunder Rosa Discusses AEW Star Serena Deeb Opening Up About Seizures

AEW's Serena Deeb revealed last week on social media that she was cleared to return to the ring after suffering "three unprovoked seizures." Deeb's most recent match took place in October 2022. Former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa spoke about Deeb's announcement on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" show.

"I thought that video was very compelling," Rosa said. "It was from the heart, talking about her situation and why she was gone for so long ... It was a beautiful way to tell your narrative because I know a couple of months ago there was some rumors again like, 'Serena Deeb is not working because she's this and this and that and that.' She's like, 'No. Here's the truth. This is the reason why I haven't been working.' And good for her for putting [out] a video like that."

Rosa went on to say that Deeb deserves more credit than she gets in the wrestling industry. Deeb has been performing in the ring since November 2005 and has worked all over the world. Rosa, who has been out of action through injury since last summer, said that she is pleased Deeb has been cleared and hopes that she will get an opportunity to wrestle her again. The last time the pair faced at AEW Double or Nothing 2022, Rosa defeated Deeb to retain the AEW Women's World Championship.

