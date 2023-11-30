AEW's Serena Deeb Details 'Scary' Medical Issues That Have Kept Her Out Of Action

For over a year, Serena Deeb has been absent from AEW TV with little explanation, with speculation focusing on a potential injury, or even a backstage issue. Now, Deeb herself has come forward to set the record straight.

On Instagram, Deeb posted a several-minute video, revealing that since she was last seen in AEW last October, she had suffered "three unprovoked seizures." Deeb got emotional as she described how the seizures had affected both her career and life, and further revealed that despite seeing several doctors, the cause of the seizures went undetermined for a long time.

After delivering a message to others suffering from similar conditions, Deeb disclosed that the reason she was coming forward with her condition was that she had finally received the good news she had been waiting for. After a recent visit with her neurologist, Deeb was declared recovered, healthy and cleared to return to wrestle once again.

"Hopefully the next time you see me, I'll be in the ring, doing exactly why I do best," Deeb said. "I can't wait to wrestle, I can't wait to show you exactly what the Professor [of Professional Wrestling], what Serena Deeb is made of."