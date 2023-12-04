Backstage Update On WWE's Plans For Grayson Waller And Austin Theory

The partnership between Austin Theory and Grayson Waller randomly started several months ago, with WWE just throwing two heels together. While it was originally supposed to be a short-term partnership, it appears that fans should expect them to be a duo for a little while longer.

According to WrestleVotes, there has been a lot of support for their partnership, and plans have now changed for their direction. The expectation is that they will benefit from working together as a team in the long term. Therefore, it is expected they will be sticking together.

The team is expected to play a strong role in WWE programming, at least through to WWE WrestleMania 40. However, it is currently unknown if the company has any plans for them to have a match at the "Grandest Stage Of Them All."

In recent weeks they have been getting under the skin of Kevin Owens, pushing his buttons every week. Their actions managed to get him "suspended" by "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis after they forced him to get physical when he was filling in for commentary. They have also been teaming up regularly at live events to compete against Owens and LA Knight, with WWE clearly committing to them as a duo.

Despite the fact they are set to be a team for a prolonged period, both men will be focusing on singles action coming up as they are part of the upcoming tournament to crown a number one contender for the Logan Paul's United States Championship.