WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff Discusses Pros And Cons Of Having 12 Annual PPVs

Wrestling fans have become accustomed to the idea of twelve annual PPV/PLE events taking place in WWE, and that is something that Eric Bischoff also did during his time in WCW, which he claims was because the company needed the revenue. However, while having a major event each month can be exciting, that decision does bring with it pros and cons.

"Having those monthly PLEs they generate great revenue," Bischoff said on "Strictly Business." "You kind of become addicted to that, right? That's great cash flow, that's predictable, you know you're going to get a great return on your investment. That's all the good news."

While the wrestling business is ultimately just that, a business, which means creating revenue is crucial. That doesn't mean having such regular PLEs is always a positive thing, with Bischoff pointing out that it forces stories to be rushed which is because big matches need to be booked so regularly.

"You don't really have time to let stories sink in, or you have to tell them so quickly that the nuance some of the subtle aspects of stories that people like to read into and speculate about, you don't get to do that," he said. "Your speed reading through the book, you don't really get to enjoy the book."

WWE currently doesn't have a PLE until the WWE Royal Rumble, and Bischoff sees that as a positive for the creative team as he believes they will be able to tell nuanced, layered stories between now and then. "I predict this is going to be a huge, huge improvement in the storytelling structure leading into Rumble, leading into WrestleMania," he said.

WWE's chief rival, AEW, is also planning to follow suit and have a pay-per-view a month.

